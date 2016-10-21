See All Physicians Assistants in Bakersfield, CA
Geo Mathew, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Geo Mathew, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bakersfield, CA. 

Geo Mathew works at Ramesh C Gupta MD in Bakersfield, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ramesh C Gupta MD
    1408 Commercial Way, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 327-4455
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 21, 2016
    Geo Mathew was very sincere and thorough in taking my experiences and records from other doctors and rounding them into an explanation. I've been waiting years to see this doctor and it was very refreshing to say the least.
    Steve Rich. in Bakersfield , CA. — Oct 21, 2016
    About Geo Mathew, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215990205
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Geo Mathew has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Geo Mathew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Geo Mathew works at Ramesh C Gupta MD in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Geo Mathew’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Geo Mathew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Geo Mathew.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Geo Mathew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Geo Mathew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

