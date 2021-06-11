Dr. Georgeanne Freeman, MPH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Georgeanne Freeman, MPH is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Freeman works at
Downtown Doctor1611 W 5th St Ste 180, Austin, TX 78703 Directions (737) 276-4566Monday7:00am - 2:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFridayClosedSaturday10:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
My experiences with Dr. Freeman and the team at Downtown Doctors has been excellent over the past few years. I have never felt rushed or like I was just another patient. Highly recommend to anyone in the area.
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1194838409
- Kingsport Hosp
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.