Dr. Gerald Ferencz, DC

Chiropractic Sports Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gerald Ferencz, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Southern California University of Health Sciences.

Dr. Ferencz works at Tri County Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tri County Medical Group
    1636 Wilshire Blvd Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 364-6888
    Performance Rx Sports Care
    14081 Yorba St Ste 106, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 665-9355

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Active Release Technique
Back Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Active Release Technique
Back Pain

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Active Release Technique Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 03, 2018
    Dr. Gerald Ferencz is a chiropractor specializing in sports medicine. I trust him over the physical therapists I've gone to. He is not your typical chiropractor. He does not baby you like most physical therapists do, which is why you get results. He is by far the best practitioner I have come across. He has helped me avoid shoulder surgery when no one else could. He has a background as a national level athlete so I trust him when he sets out a plan to help me get strong and pain free.
    Maria — Jan 03, 2018
    About Dr. Gerald Ferencz, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    9 years of experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English, Hungarian
    • English, Hungarian
    Languages Spoken
    1184078859
    • 1184078859
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Southern California University of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • CSUN
    Undergraduate School

