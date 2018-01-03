Dr. Gerald Ferencz, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferencz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Ferencz, DC
Overview
Dr. Gerald Ferencz, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Southern California University of Health Sciences.
Dr. Ferencz works at
Locations
Tri County Medical Group1636 Wilshire Blvd Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (949) 364-6888
Performance Rx Sports Care14081 Yorba St Ste 106, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 665-9355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gerald Ferencz is a chiropractor specializing in sports medicine. I trust him over the physical therapists I've gone to. He is not your typical chiropractor. He does not baby you like most physical therapists do, which is why you get results. He is by far the best practitioner I have come across. He has helped me avoid shoulder surgery when no one else could. He has a background as a national level athlete so I trust him when he sets out a plan to help me get strong and pain free.
About Dr. Gerald Ferencz, DC
- Chiropractic Sports Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1184078859
Education & Certifications
- Southern California University of Health Sciences
- CSUN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferencz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferencz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferencz speaks Hungarian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferencz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferencz.
