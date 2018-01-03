Overview

Dr. Gerald Ferencz, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Southern California University of Health Sciences.



Dr. Ferencz works at Tri County Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.