Dr. Gerald Showalter, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Gerald Showalter, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Harrisonburg, VA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Florida Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Augusta Health.
Locations
Harrisonburg Office2015 Reservoir St Ste 204, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 Directions (540) 221-1846
Waynesboro Office27 Stoneridge Dr Ste A01, Waynesboro, VA 22980 Directions (540) 221-1846
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gerald Showalter, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Florida Institute Of Technology
- EASTERN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY
