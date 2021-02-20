Geri Garlo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Geri Garlo, PA
Overview
Geri Garlo, PA is a Physician Assistant in Sterling Heights, MI.
Geri Garlo works at
Locations
-
1
Silas Private Duty Services Inc35200 Dequindre Rd Ste 600, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 Directions (248) 844-0315
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Geri Garlo?
My visit was outstanding. She answered all my questions and was very thorough. She was attentive and compassionate. I would definitely recommend Mrs Garlo to anyone who seeking professional medical care.
About Geri Garlo, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1871090308
Frequently Asked Questions
Geri Garlo works at
2 patients have reviewed Geri Garlo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Geri Garlo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Geri Garlo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Geri Garlo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.