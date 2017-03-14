Dr. Giang Vu, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giang Vu, DC
Dr. Giang Vu, DC is a Chiropractor in Houston, TX.
Vu Chiropractic10613 Bellaire Blvd Ste A120, Houston, TX 77072 Directions (281) 498-1888
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Health Choice
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
I had pain in my back from couples years and it was worst, I visited Dr Giang Vu, and I am so happy how she treated and in two visits I feel much much better, excellent chiropractor, knows what she doing. Experienced, very sweet and professional person.Thanks a lot
- Chiropractic
- English, Vietnamese
- Texas Chiropractic College
- San Jacinto
Dr. Vu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vu speaks Vietnamese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.