Super Profile

Dr. Giang Vu, DC

Chiropractic
4.6 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Giang Vu, DC is a Chiropractor in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Vu works at Vu Chiropractic in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vu Chiropractic
    10613 Bellaire Blvd Ste A120, Houston, TX 77072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 498-1888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pain
Ankle Disorders
Back Pain
Acute Pain
Ankle Disorders
Back Pain

Acute Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Muscular Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Community Health Choice
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Giang Vu, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1487755153
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Texas Chiropractic College
    Undergraduate School
    • San Jacinto
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giang Vu, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

