Dr. Gil Kajiki, DC
Dr. Gil Kajiki, DC is a Chiropractor in Tarzana, CA.
Gil Kajiki Chiropractic18425 Burbank Blvd Ste 414, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 776-8900
DR.KIJIKI is an incredible doctor !!he is super to work with and very precise with treatment...he gets to the root of your problem and explains everything easily --if you are having any issues with thyroid--allergies--fatique--he will help you so much!!!he will explain everything so you understand as it can be a complex situation to get to the root of auto immune issues--thyroid issues--etc----
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1124037684
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kajiki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kajiki.
