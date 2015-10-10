See All Chiropractors in Tarzana, CA
Dr. Gil Kajiki, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Gil Kajiki, DC is a Chiropractor in Tarzana, CA. 

Dr. Kajiki works at Gil Kajiki Chiropractic in Tarzana, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gil Kajiki Chiropractic
    18425 Burbank Blvd Ste 414, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 776-8900

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 10, 2015
DR.KIJIKI is an incredible doctor !!he is super to work with and very precise with treatment...he gets to the root of your problem and explains everything easily --if you are having any issues with thyroid--allergies--fatique--he will help you so much!!!he will explain everything so you understand as it can be a complex situation to get to the root of auto immune issues--thyroid issues--etc----
tia in Palm Springs, CA — Oct 10, 2015
About Dr. Gil Kajiki, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1124037684
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kajiki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kajiki works at Gil Kajiki Chiropractic in Tarzana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kajiki’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kajiki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kajiki.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kajiki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kajiki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

