Dr. Gina Buck, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Buck, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gina Buck, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Princeton, NJ.
Dr. Buck works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Portrait Health Centers, Princeton, NJ103 Carnegie Ctr Ste 300, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (732) 982-2888
-
2
Portrait Health Centers, Princeton, NJ231 Clarksville Rd Ste 4A, Princeton, NJ 08520 Directions
- 3 179 Cahill Cross Rd, West Milford, NJ 07480 Directions (973) 728-5111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buck?
About Dr. Gina Buck, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1578754545
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buck works at
Dr. Buck has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.