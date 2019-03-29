Gina Montie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Gina Montie, PA
Overview
Gina Montie, PA is a Physician Assistant in St Petersburg, FL.
Gina Montie works at
Locations
-
1
ENS Family Medicine2815 1st Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 321-9614
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gina Montie?
Gina is fantastic! Always takes time to listen. She is very thorough and always is quick to take care of my medical needs
About Gina Montie, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1982891545
Frequently Asked Questions
Gina Montie accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gina Montie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gina Montie works at
9 patients have reviewed Gina Montie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gina Montie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gina Montie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gina Montie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.