Dr. Gina Scott, OD
Overview of Dr. Gina Scott, OD
Dr. Gina Scott, OD is an Optometrist in Arab, AL.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
EyeCare Associates7 12th Ave NW, Arab, AL 35016 Directions (844) 206-8347
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was having a problem with my eyesight. Blurry vision and couldn't see to drive at night after having cataract surgery. Went to 2 doctors and they said there was nothing wrong. Finally went to Dr. Scott and she diagnosed me with Fuch's. I had an implant surgery. and while I still wear glasses I can see better.
About Dr. Gina Scott, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1841290152
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
