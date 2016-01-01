See All Nurse Practitioners in Arlington, TX
Gisha Regi

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Gisha Regi

Gisha Regi is a Nurse Practitioner in Arlington, TX. 

Gisha Regi works at Cvs Pharmacy #04794 in Arlington, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Gisha Regi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cvs Pharmacy #04794
    5900 W Pleasant Ridge Rd, Arlington, TX 76016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 478-6041

About Gisha Regi

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1558974428
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Gisha Regi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Gisha Regi works at Cvs Pharmacy #04794 in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Gisha Regi’s profile.

Gisha Regi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gisha Regi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gisha Regi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gisha Regi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.