See All Family Doctors in Myrtle Beach, SC
Glen Lilly, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Glen Lilly, PA-C

Family Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Glen Lilly, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Glen Lilly works at Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Myrtle Beach
    4301 Dick Pond Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 652-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Select Health of South Carolina
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Glen Lilly?

    Jun 28, 2022
    I have found Neal Lilly to be an excellent listener and someone who explains things in a way that is easily understood. He has helped to improve my health through monitoring my progress, and providing me with the tools necessary to make improvement. He never rushes an appointment.
    S. Reed — Jun 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Glen Lilly, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Glen Lilly, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Glen Lilly to family and friends

    Glen Lilly's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Glen Lilly

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Glen Lilly, PA-C.

    About Glen Lilly, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275935934
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Glen Lilly, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Glen Lilly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Glen Lilly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Glen Lilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Glen Lilly works at Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Glen Lilly’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Glen Lilly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Glen Lilly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Glen Lilly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Glen Lilly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Glen Lilly, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.