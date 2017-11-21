See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Glenda Bradley, APRN-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Glenda Bradley, APRN-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Glenda Bradley, APRN-BC

Glenda Bradley, APRN-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Glenda Bradley works at Larry Flowers MD PA Assocs in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dionnedra Bartley, FNP
Dionnedra Bartley, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Glenda Bradley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Larry Flowers MD PA
    1125 Cypress Station Dr Ste B-1, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 586-7880
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Glenda Bradley?

    Nov 21, 2017
    This doctor really cares about her patients. She takes her time with you and listens and finds the best route to solving your issues. Safely too. Very professional. Glenda is overall an awesome person and is good with people.
    L Perry in Tomball, Tx — Nov 21, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Glenda Bradley, APRN-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Glenda Bradley, APRN-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Glenda Bradley to family and friends

    Glenda Bradley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Glenda Bradley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Glenda Bradley, APRN-BC.

    About Glenda Bradley, APRN-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598774093
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Glenda Bradley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Glenda Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Glenda Bradley works at Larry Flowers MD PA Assocs in Houston, TX. View the full address on Glenda Bradley’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Glenda Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Glenda Bradley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Glenda Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Glenda Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Glenda Bradley, APRN-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.