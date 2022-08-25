Dr. Grayson Blom, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grayson Blom, DC
Overview
Dr. Grayson Blom, DC is a Chiropractor in Boise, ID. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic Davenport.
Dr. Blom works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Upper Cervical Health Centers Boise4869 W Malad St Ste D, Boise, ID 83705 Directions (208) 559-0541
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blom?
Hands down the best Chiropractor experience I have had in 40+ years. Dr. Grayson took the time to really evaluate and understand my pain points and put together a plan to get my alignment and neck pain corrected. FIVE STARS!
About Dr. Grayson Blom, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1316112428
Education & Certifications
- Hilpisch Upper Cervical Chiropractic
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic Davenport
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blom works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Blom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.