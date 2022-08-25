See All Chiropractors in Boise, ID
Dr. Grayson Blom, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (28)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Grayson Blom, DC is a Chiropractor in Boise, ID. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic Davenport.

Dr. Blom works at Upper Cervical Health Centers Boise in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Upper Cervical Health Centers Boise
    4869 W Malad St Ste D, Boise, ID 83705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 559-0541

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Head and Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Cervical Technique Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.



5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(28)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Dr. Grayson Blom, DC

  • Chiropractic
  • English
  • 1316112428
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Hilpisch Upper Cervical Chiropractic
Medical Education
  • Palmer College Of Chiropractic Davenport
Medical Education

