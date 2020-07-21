Dr. Greg Davis, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Davis, DC
Overview
Dr. Greg Davis, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2240 McCulloch Blvd N Ste C, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 453-2225
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have herniated discs in my back, so I have an ongoing problem. This winter I was hurting....badly. I saw Dr. Davis who realigned by spine. It took several treatments, as I can mess it up just by reaching into my cupboards, but it was great afterwards. Then I went home to NY and messed it up again!! Thanks, Dr. Davis, for your great work. I'll miss it.
About Dr. Greg Davis, DC
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1336257435
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
