Gregory Dyer, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.7 (19)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Gregory Dyer, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Gregory Dyer works at Osteopathic Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Osteopathic Medical Associates
    5410 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 362-2500
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Gregory Dyer, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134204746
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gregory Dyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Gregory Dyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gregory Dyer works at Osteopathic Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Gregory Dyer’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Gregory Dyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Dyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gregory Dyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gregory Dyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

