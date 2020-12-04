See All Chiropractors in Houston, TX
Dr. Gregory Johnson, DC

Chiropractic
4.6 (47)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gregory Johnson, DC is a Chiropractor in Houston, TX. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.

Dr. Johnson works at Advanced Chiropractic Relief LLC in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Chiropractic Relief
    363 N Sam Houston Pkwy E Ste 1060, Houston, TX 77060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 405-2611

Back Disorders
Back Pain
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Back Disorders
Back Pain
Cervical Disc Degeneration

Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Exercise Program Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Subluxation Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spine Disease Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Subluxation Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Medicare
    • National Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gregory Johnson, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073739678
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Palmer College Of Chiropractic
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
