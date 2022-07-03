Dr. McFarland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory McFarland, OD
Overview of Dr. Gregory McFarland, OD
Dr. Gregory McFarland, OD is an Optometrist in Palm Springs, CA.
Dr. McFarland's Office Locations
Desert Eyecare Center of Optometry400 S Farrell Dr Ste B130, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 656-0400
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was very happy with my consultation at Desert Eye Care. I found Dr. McFarland to be very nice, straightforward, and reassuring. He did not try to get me to buy new glasses since my prescription needed no alteration. I also liked his assistant, Bernard. And since this is not a large eye group, you don't get shuttled from one person to the next.
About Dr. Gregory McFarland, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McFarland accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McFarland speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McFarland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McFarland.
