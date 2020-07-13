Dr. Gregory Schachtman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schachtman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Schachtman, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schachtman's Office Locations
- 1 2140 E Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Directions (954) 561-8880
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
Dr. Schachtman is the BEST optometrist I have ever been to. He's knowledgeable, caring, honest, friendly and really takes the time to listen to any concerns you might have. The staff is fantastic as well!
About Dr. Gregory Schachtman, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1518910819
