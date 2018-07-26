Gregory Weber accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gregory Weber
Overview
Gregory Weber is a Counselor in Dubuque, IA.
Locations
-
1
Hillcrest Mental Health Center200 Mercy Dr Ste 200, Dubuque, IA 52001 Directions (563) 582-0145
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He is just a great person over~all. I like him as a therapist because he asks questions, listens, but also gives great advice and he builds on the advice every time you go back... it then begins to stick with you... positive repetition. He also really targets that a person has value... it’s too bad that sometimes we forget that! He teaches Value, worth and that we deserve and should demand respect. He’s real... great therapist!!! 5 stars for sure!!! ?? ?? ?? ?? ??
About Gregory Weber
- Counseling
- English
- 1083840151
