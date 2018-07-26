See All Counselors in Dubuque, IA
Gregory Weber

Counseling
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Gregory Weber is a Counselor in Dubuque, IA. 

Gregory Weber works at Hillcrest Mental Health Center in Dubuque, IA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hillcrest Mental Health Center
    200 Mercy Dr Ste 200, Dubuque, IA 52001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (563) 582-0145
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 3 ratings

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 26, 2018
    He is just a great person over~all. I like him as a therapist because he asks questions, listens, but also gives great advice and he builds on the advice every time you go back... it then begins to stick with you... positive repetition. He also really targets that a person has value... it’s too bad that sometimes we forget that! He teaches Value, worth and that we deserve and should demand respect. He’s real... great therapist!!! 5 stars for sure!!! ?? ?? ?? ?? ??
    Tracyjo in Dubuque , IA — Jul 26, 2018
    Photo: Gregory Weber
    About Gregory Weber

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083840151
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gregory Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gregory Weber works at Hillcrest Mental Health Center in Dubuque, IA. View the full address on Gregory Weber’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Gregory Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Weber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gregory Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gregory Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

