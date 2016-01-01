Dr. Browne accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gretchen Browne, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gretchen Browne, PHD is a Psychologist in League City, TX.
Dr. Browne works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psychology Resources216 N Michigan Ave, League City, TX 77573 Directions (281) 332-5100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Browne?
About Dr. Gretchen Browne, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1760560403
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Col of Med
- University of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Browne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Browne works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Browne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Browne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Browne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Browne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.