Gretchen James, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Gretchen James, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 22 years of experience. They graduated from PACIFIC UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Gretchen James works at Providence Spokane Cardiology in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart Institute
    62 W 7th Ave Ste 450, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 455-8820
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    North
    212 E Central Ave Ste 240, Spokane, WA 99208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 455-8820
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Holy Family Hospital
  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Arrhythmias
Cardiovascular Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Arrhythmias
Cardiovascular Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Gretchen James, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235183773
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PACIFIC UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gretchen James, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gretchen James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gretchen James has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Gretchen James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gretchen James works at Providence Spokane Cardiology in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Gretchen James’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Gretchen James. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gretchen James.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gretchen James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gretchen James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

