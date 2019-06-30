Gretchen Ta, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gretchen Ta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gretchen Ta, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Gretchen Ta, ARNP is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Silverdale, WA.
The Doctors Clinic: Cavalon Place2011 NW Myhre Pl Ste 203, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am so impressed with Gretchen Ta. She is excellent in her work and never rushes you to get out. She has great bedside manner and a good sense of humor. I would recommend her to anyone looking for help in her field of expertise.
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- Female
- 1376973909
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Gretchen Ta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Gretchen Ta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Gretchen Ta using Healthline FindCare.
Gretchen Ta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Gretchen Ta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gretchen Ta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gretchen Ta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gretchen Ta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.