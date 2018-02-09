See All Physicians Assistants in North Las Vegas, NV
Guadalupe Dominguez, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Guadalupe Dominguez, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Guadalupe Dominguez, PA is a Physician Assistant in North Las Vegas, NV. 

Guadalupe Dominguez works at R.D. Prabhu-Lata K. Shete MDS, LTD in North Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Janet Wheble, PA
Janet Wheble, PA
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Kidney Clinic Inc
    1905 Civic Center Dr, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-9514
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Guadalupe Dominguez?

    Feb 09, 2018
    Dr. Dominguez is great in speaking to me and explaining issues at hand. I have to wait very long to see her and office staff is very busy working front office is very crowded, small space they have files every where and looks unprofessional. They should have a check in window and a check out window to move everything smoothly instead it looks like a mad house. I will wait and see Dr. Dominguez any day!!!
    — Feb 09, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Guadalupe Dominguez, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Guadalupe Dominguez, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Guadalupe Dominguez to family and friends

    Guadalupe Dominguez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Guadalupe Dominguez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Guadalupe Dominguez, PA.

    About Guadalupe Dominguez, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649268913
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Guadalupe Dominguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Guadalupe Dominguez works at R.D. Prabhu-Lata K. Shete MDS, LTD in North Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Guadalupe Dominguez’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Guadalupe Dominguez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Guadalupe Dominguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Guadalupe Dominguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Guadalupe Dominguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Guadalupe Dominguez, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.