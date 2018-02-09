Guadalupe Dominguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Guadalupe Dominguez, PA is a Physician Assistant in North Las Vegas, NV.
Las Vegas Kidney Clinic Inc1905 Civic Center Dr, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Directions (702) 877-9514
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Dominguez is great in speaking to me and explaining issues at hand. I have to wait very long to see her and office staff is very busy working front office is very crowded, small space they have files every where and looks unprofessional. They should have a check in window and a check out window to move everything smoothly instead it looks like a mad house. I will wait and see Dr. Dominguez any day!!!
2 patients have reviewed Guadalupe Dominguez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Guadalupe Dominguez.
