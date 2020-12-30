Gus Diamond, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gus Diamond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gus Diamond, LCSW
Overview
Gus Diamond, LCSW is a Counselor in Mesa, AZ.
Gus Diamond works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gus Tom Diamond2500 S Power Rd Ste 108, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 981-6089
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gus Diamond?
Gus Diamond was recommended by a highly renowned adult physiologist. He specializes in working with young people and has an extensive history of doing community work with knowledge from what he learned working with death-row inmates. Myself and children of varying ages are happy with Mr. Diamond. He is always timely, respectable, flexible, insightful, and a priceless resource as we work through troubled waters.
About Gus Diamond, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1407979578
Frequently Asked Questions
Gus Diamond accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gus Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gus Diamond works at
11 patients have reviewed Gus Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gus Diamond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gus Diamond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gus Diamond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.