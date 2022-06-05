See All Nurse Practitioners in Dallas, TX
Gwendolyn Brown, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Gwendolyn Brown, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Gwendolyn Brown, FNP

Gwendolyn Brown, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX. 

Gwendolyn Brown works at US Anesthesia Partners in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Zenobia L Newman, FNP-BC
Zenobia L Newman, FNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Evelyn Oshoro-Akingbade, NP
Evelyn Oshoro-Akingbade, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Sonceria Roper
Sonceria Roper
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Gwendolyn Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pinnacle Anesthesia Consultants PA
    6606 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 481-8543
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Gwendolyn Brown?

    Jun 05, 2022
    In one word - AMAZING!! I have been a patient of Gwen's for probably close to 10 years for pain management. She recently left the practice that I had been seeing her at and I literally cried. She is so compassionate, genuine, and she truly cares!! She has been an amazing help over the years and if you have the opportunity to see her, you are truly blessed. (And once I can find where she went to, I will see what I can do to see her again.). I would HIGHLY recommend her for any and all of your needs!
    Pamela McClain — Jun 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Gwendolyn Brown, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Gwendolyn Brown, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Gwendolyn Brown to family and friends

    Gwendolyn Brown's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Gwendolyn Brown

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Gwendolyn Brown, FNP.

    About Gwendolyn Brown, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497835722
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gwendolyn Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Gwendolyn Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gwendolyn Brown works at US Anesthesia Partners in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Gwendolyn Brown’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Gwendolyn Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gwendolyn Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gwendolyn Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gwendolyn Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Gwendolyn Brown, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.