Dr. Harrison Todd II, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Harrison Todd II, DC is a Chiropractor in Vero Beach, FL. 

Dr. Todd II works at Dr. Ross A. Gardner DC in Vero Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Ross A. Gardner DC
    1703 24th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Harrison Todd II, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1194855775
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Harrison Todd II, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Todd II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Todd II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Todd II works at Dr. Ross A. Gardner DC in Vero Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Todd II’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Todd II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Todd II.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Todd II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Todd II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

