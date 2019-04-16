Overview

Dr. Haya Soya, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Florida Institute Of Technology.



Dr. Soya works at Therapy Center of Brevard, Melbourne, FL in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.