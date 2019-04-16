Dr. Haya Soya, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haya Soya, PSY.D
Dr. Haya Soya, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Florida Institute Of Technology.
Therapy Center of Brevard, Melbourne, FL2312 S Babcock St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 722-9986
Aetna
Cigna
Dr. Soya was a God sent for me and my family. She helped me and my husband so we were able to save our marriage. She has the knowledge and the heart. What a rare combination!
About Dr. Haya Soya, PSY.D
Psychology
13 years of experience
English, Hebrew
- 1437433828
Veterans Affairs Med Center (Hampton, Va)
Florida Institute Of Technology
Dr. Soya accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Soya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Soya speaks Hebrew.
