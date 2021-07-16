See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Indianapolis, IN
Heather Haney, APN

Internal Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Heather Haney, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from IUPUI School of Nursing.

Heather Haney works at Oak Street Health Speedway in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Speedway
    5926 Crawfordsville Rd Unit B, Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 972-9705
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Kathleen Lee — Jul 16, 2021
    About Heather Haney, APN

    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • Female
    Gender
    • 1366850646
    Education & Certifications

    • IUPUI School of Nursing
    Medical Education

    Heather Haney, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Haney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Heather Haney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Heather Haney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heather Haney works at Oak Street Health Speedway in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Heather Haney’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Heather Haney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Haney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Haney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Haney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

