Heather Hass, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Hass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Heather Hass, MS
Overview of Heather Hass, MS
Heather Hass, MS is a Midwife in Williston, ND.
Heather Hass works at
Heather Hass' Office Locations
-
1
CHI St. Alexius Health Williston1301 15th Ave W, Williston, ND 58801 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Heather Hass?
About Heather Hass, MS
- Midwifery
- English
- Female
- 1700420288
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Alexius Health Williston
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather Hass accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Heather Hass using Healthline FindCare.
Heather Hass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Heather Hass works at
Heather Hass has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Hass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Hass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Hass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.