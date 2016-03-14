Dr. Heidi Bender, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Bender, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Heidi Bender, PHD
Dr. Heidi Bender, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Bender works at
Dr. Bender's Office Locations
Neurological Surgery525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bender was amazing and on point. She recognized things, huge things, that 3 other specialists/MD's had missed. She saved my son. I recommend her consistently without any reservation.
About Dr. Heidi Bender, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1407171424
