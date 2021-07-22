See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fredericksburg, VA
Heidi Taft, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Heidi Taft, NP

Internal Medicine
5.0 (36)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Heidi Taft, NP

Heidi Taft, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania.

Heidi Taft works at MultiSpecialty Health Group at Spotsylvania Regional in Fredericksburg, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Heidi Taft's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MultiSpecialty Health Group at Spotsylvania Regional
    4604 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 200, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 423-6600
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Heidi Taft?

    Jul 22, 2021
    Best Doctor ever always listens to my complaints/concerns and I would never trust anyone else but her she has always taken such great care of me
    Susie Phelps — Jul 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Heidi Taft, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Heidi Taft, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Heidi Taft to family and friends

    Heidi Taft's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Heidi Taft

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Heidi Taft, NP.

    About Heidi Taft, NP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679886659
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heidi Taft has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Heidi Taft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heidi Taft works at MultiSpecialty Health Group at Spotsylvania Regional in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Heidi Taft’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Heidi Taft. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heidi Taft.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heidi Taft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heidi Taft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Heidi Taft, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.