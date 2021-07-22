Heidi Taft has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Heidi Taft, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Heidi Taft, NP
Heidi Taft, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania.
Heidi Taft works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Heidi Taft's Office Locations
-
1
MultiSpecialty Health Group at Spotsylvania Regional4604 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 200, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 423-6600Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Heidi Taft?
Best Doctor ever always listens to my complaints/concerns and I would never trust anyone else but her she has always taken such great care of me
About Heidi Taft, NP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1679886659
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Heidi Taft accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heidi Taft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Heidi Taft works at
36 patients have reviewed Heidi Taft. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heidi Taft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heidi Taft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heidi Taft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.