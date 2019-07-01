See All Family Doctors in Summerville, SC
Heidi Tatum, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Heidi Tatum, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Summerville, SC. 

Heidi Tatum works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Springview in Summerville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Primary Care - Springview
    87 Springview Ln, Summerville, SC 29485
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 01, 2019
    Heidi is awesome! I highly recommend her
    Christie Scott in Harleyville, SC — Jul 01, 2019
    Heidi Tatum, PA-C
    About Heidi Tatum, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1508811522
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heidi Tatum, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heidi Tatum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Heidi Tatum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Heidi Tatum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heidi Tatum works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Springview in Summerville, SC. View the full address on Heidi Tatum’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Heidi Tatum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heidi Tatum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heidi Tatum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heidi Tatum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

