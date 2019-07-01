Heidi Tatum, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heidi Tatum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Heidi Tatum, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Heidi Tatum, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Summerville, SC.
Heidi Tatum works at
MUSC Health Primary Care - Springview87 Springview Ln, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Heidi is awesome! I highly recommend her
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1508811522
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Heidi Tatum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Heidi Tatum accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Heidi Tatum using Healthline FindCare.
Heidi Tatum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Heidi Tatum works at
8 patients have reviewed Heidi Tatum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heidi Tatum.
