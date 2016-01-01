Heidi Walberg, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heidi Walberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Heidi Walberg, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Heidi Walberg, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Quinnipiac University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2660 Main St Ste 219, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 332-3272Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Heidi Walberg, PA-C
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Quinnipiac University
