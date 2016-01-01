See All Neurosurgeons in Bridgeport, CT
Heidi Walberg, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Quinnipiac University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Heidi Walberg works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    2660 Main St Ste 219, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 332-3272
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    About Heidi Walberg, PA-C

    Neurosurgery
    English
    1326695792
    Education & Certifications

    Quinnipiac University
