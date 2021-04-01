Dr. Helen Bayne, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bayne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Bayne, PHD
Dr. Helen Bayne, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Conway, SC.
Conway Health Plaza235 SINGLETON RIDGE RD, Conway, SC 29526 Directions (843) 902-4773
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MedCost
- Tricare
Offers amazing insight and is truly understanding. Doesn’t sugar coat the tough issues and offers straight forward solutions.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1336191352
- Charleston Southern University
Dr. Bayne accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bayne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bayne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bayne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bayne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.