Dr. Helen Bayne, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients

Dr. Helen Bayne, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Conway, SC. 

Dr. Bayne works at Conway Health Plaza in Conway, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Conway Health Plaza
    235 SINGLETON RIDGE RD, Conway, SC 29526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 902-4773

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MedCost
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 01, 2021
    Offers amazing insight and is truly understanding. Doesn’t sugar coat the tough issues and offers straight forward solutions.
    About Dr. Helen Bayne, PHD

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336191352
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Charleston Southern University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Helen Bayne, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bayne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bayne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bayne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bayne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bayne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

