Helen McKibben

Counseling
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Helen McKibben is a Counselor in Silver Spring, MD. 

Helen McKibben works at KOLMAC OUTPATIENT RECOVERY CENTERS in Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kolmac Outpatient Recovery Centers
    8561 Fenton St Ste 250, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 215-3565
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    How was your appointment with Helen McKibben?

    Oct 19, 2020
    I came to Helen with anxiety; I didn't expect to leave with self-esteem. Her unique approach is focused on learning to listen to myself, to trust myself, rather than just on symptom management. Her deceptively simple (and deeply challenging) system of care has helped me rewire my brain, replacing the mean little self-critical voice of anxiety with space for my own thoughts. That regard for my own opinion is a new thing for me, and helped me leave a toxic job, end a mediocre relationship, set happy, communicative boundaries with my mom, and be compassionate with myself in a whole new way. If you don't want to change your life, don't call Helen.
    Liza — Oct 19, 2020
    
    Photo: Helen McKibben
    About Helen McKibben

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467678243
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

