Dr. Henry Samson, OD
Dr. Henry Samson, OD is an Optometrist in New Haven, CT.
Henry B Samson100 York St Ste 2K, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 624-3896
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Optometry
- English
- 1831107994
Dr. Samson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Samson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.