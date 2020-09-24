Dr. Johns has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herbert Johns, OD
Overview of Dr. Herbert Johns, OD
Dr. Herbert Johns, OD is an Optometrist in Salem, OR.
Dr. Johns' Office Locations
- 1 1010 Hawthorne Ave SE, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 371-7887
I have been seeing Dr. Johns for the past 20+ years or so, since I was a child, and have never had a poor experience with him. Very friendly, professional, and patient. He always explains things very well and is thorough with answering questions. And being located inside Costco is a nice bonus too! Side note: you do not need a Costco membership to get the exam! I would definitely recommend him to anyone seeking an eye exam, especially those without vision coverage, like myself. His exams are truly the cheapest out-of-pocket price when I called around. To Dr. Johns & Costco Optical: you folks are the best!
About Dr. Herbert Johns, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1447392519
