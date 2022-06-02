Dr. Hetel Bhakta, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhakta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hetel Bhakta, OD
Overview
Dr. Hetel Bhakta, OD is an Optometrist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Optometry.
Dr. Bhakta works at
Locations
-
1
Planet Vision Eyecare8755 Hypoluxo Rd Ste 2, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Directions (561) 965-7600Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 2:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Opticare
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hettel Bhakta is outstanding and one of the best Optometrist I have ever had the pleasure of being a patient. She gave an antibiotic that didn't react with the responsiveness and I immediately called the emergency line that she gave me and called me back in 5 minutes. She took me immediately and met me at the office and we called my PCP to get permission for the most powerful antibiotic which worked and my eye healed. Multiple optometry machines in the office at then Lake Worth. The only negative is the office manager. I am not sure if she still works there however she is a major negative black eye because of her derogatory attitude. I don't remember her name however she was the office manager in April/May 2021. I would like that Dr. Hettel Bhakta accepted my insurance like other well-known optometry offices do.
About Dr. Hetel Bhakta, OD
- Optometry
- 15 years of experience
- English, Creole, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1831332519
Education & Certifications
- Aran Eye Associates
- Braverman Eye Center
- New England College of Optometry
- University Manchester Institute Of Science and Technology, Uk
Dr. Bhakta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhakta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhakta works at
Dr. Bhakta speaks Creole, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
135 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhakta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhakta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhakta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhakta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.