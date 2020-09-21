Overview

Hilary Sojdak, NP is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital.



Hilary Sojdak works at Psychiatric Associates of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.