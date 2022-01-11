See All Family Doctors in Brainerd, MN
Hollie Swanson, APRN

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Hollie Swanson, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brainerd, MN. 

Hollie Swanson works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic
    2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 11, 2022
    Dr. Swanson was very thorough and took the time to listen to my concerns. She is very personable and treated me with kindness and respect. I highly recommend her!
    — Jan 11, 2022
    Photo: Hollie Swanson, APRN
    About Hollie Swanson, APRN

    Family Medicine
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Female
    • Female
    Gender
    1821235128
    • 1821235128
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

