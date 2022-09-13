Hollie Yoder, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hollie Yoder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Hollie Yoder, FNP-BC
Overview
Hollie Yoder, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alton, IL. They graduated from Southern Illinois University and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital.
Hollie Yoder works at
Locations
-
1
Alton Internal Medicine2 Memorial Dr Ste 100, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 747-1723
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Hollie Yoder?
She takes care of your needs and takes all the time you want from her
About Hollie Yoder, FNP-BC
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1548476922
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University
Frequently Asked Questions
Hollie Yoder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Hollie Yoder accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Hollie Yoder using Healthline FindCare.
Hollie Yoder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Hollie Yoder works at
5 patients have reviewed Hollie Yoder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hollie Yoder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hollie Yoder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hollie Yoder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.