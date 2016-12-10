See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fort Wayne, IN
Holly Young-Reese, APN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Holly Young-Reese, APN

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Holly Young-Reese, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAINT FRANCIS.

Holly Young-Reese works at Oak Street Health Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Fort Wayne
    436 E WASHINGTON BLVD, Fort Wayne, IN 46802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 264-0146
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Holly Young-Reese?

    Dec 10, 2016
    NP Young-Reese is very considerate and very compassionate. She is detailed in her examinations while putting an emphasis on assessing what will help you get out of pain. She is the first and only NP who will put your needs first.
    Dean Graham in Whiteland, IN — Dec 10, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Holly Young-Reese, APN
    How would you rate your experience with Holly Young-Reese, APN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Holly Young-Reese to family and friends

    Holly Young-Reese's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Holly Young-Reese

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Holly Young-Reese, APN.

    About Holly Young-Reese, APN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1194164863
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SAINT FRANCIS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Holly Young-Reese, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Holly Young-Reese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Holly Young-Reese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Holly Young-Reese works at Oak Street Health Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Holly Young-Reese’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Holly Young-Reese. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Young-Reese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Holly Young-Reese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Holly Young-Reese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.