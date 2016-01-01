See All Counselors in Columbia, SC
Hope Garvin, LPC

Counseling
Overview

Hope Garvin, LPC is a Counselor in Columbia, SC. 

Hope Garvin works at Hope Garvin, MA, LPC in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    New Beginnings Counseling Services
    22 Office Park Ct Ste E, Columbia, SC 29223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
    About Hope Garvin, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790926327
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

