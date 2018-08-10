Overview

Houston Cutshaw, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from GANNON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Houston Cutshaw works at Novant Health Pediatrics Berewick in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.