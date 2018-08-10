Houston Cutshaw, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Houston Cutshaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Houston Cutshaw, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Houston Cutshaw, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from GANNON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Houston Cutshaw works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Pediatrics Berewick8820 Rachel Freeman Way, Charlotte, NC 28278 Directions (704) 951-1291
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Houston Cutshaw?
I’ve been going to Houston for two years now. He’s makes it comfortable to speak about concerns and accessible when needed. You definitely will not feel like you’re just another number on the patient visit list with Houston. He takes his time with you and addresses you like an actual person.
About Houston Cutshaw, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1588816706
Education & Certifications
- GANNON UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Houston Cutshaw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Houston Cutshaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Houston Cutshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Houston Cutshaw works at
13 patients have reviewed Houston Cutshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Houston Cutshaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Houston Cutshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Houston Cutshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.