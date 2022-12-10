See All Physicians Assistants in Redding, CA
Ibrahim Mulic

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.6 (9)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Ibrahim Mulic is a Physician Assistant in Redding, CA. 

Ibrahim Mulic works at North American Mental Health Services in Redding, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding
Locations

  1. 1
    North American Mental Health Services
    1742 Oregon St, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 228-4717
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 10, 2022
Awesome Doctor!!!!
Callie Janssen — Dec 10, 2022
Photo: Ibrahim Mulic
About Ibrahim Mulic

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1992324321
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ibrahim Mulic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Ibrahim Mulic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ibrahim Mulic works at North American Mental Health Services in Redding, CA. View the full address on Ibrahim Mulic’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Ibrahim Mulic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ibrahim Mulic.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ibrahim Mulic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ibrahim Mulic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

