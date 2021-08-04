Dr. Imran Ahmed, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imran Ahmed, DC
Dr. Imran Ahmed, DC is a Chiropractor in Phoenixville, PA.
Chirocare Health and Massage Center LLC629 Schuylkill Rd, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (610) 933-6500
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Dr Ahmed is amazing. He is thorough, efficient, kind, firm yet gentle in approach and delivers excellent results.
- Chiropractic
- English, Hindi
- 1689604134
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.