Dr. Imran Baig, OD is an Optometrist in Jersey Village, TX.
Dr. Baig's Office Locations
Sams Pharmacy12205 West Rd, Jersey Village, TX 77065 Directions (281) 477-3427
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baig was awesome! He was very polite and respectful as he welcomed me to his office. He also answered all the questions I had very clearly. Also the young lady that was at the front desk was very sweet and polite. I will definitely be going back to Dr. Baig and recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Imran Baig, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1437328051
Dr. Baig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baig.
