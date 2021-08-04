See All Counselors in Wayne, NJ
Imran Rasid

Counseling
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Imran Rasid is a Counselor in Wayne, NJ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    530 Hamburg Tpke Ste 209, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 720-9300

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 04, 2021
Dr. Imran was a great help to me. I was feeling anxioius, stressed and no confidence in certain areas. I even told him he was not going to help me at all. Not only was I wrong, he helped me tremendously with his therapy and techniques. I have had more than 10 sessions with him and I can honeslty say, I do not feel stressed or the amount of anxiety I felt before. He helped me so much, especially with relaxing my mind. He is a great listener and I would highly recommend him.
Bernard Gascot — Aug 04, 2021
Photo: Imran Rasid
About Imran Rasid

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1366998353
Frequently Asked Questions

Imran Rasid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Imran Rasid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Imran Rasid.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Imran Rasid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Imran Rasid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

