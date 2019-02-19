Ina Huber accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ina Huber, LPC
Overview
Ina Huber, LPC is a Counselor in Austin, TX.
Locations
- 1 2312 Western Trails Blvd Ste D404, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 626-2052
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Ina Huber has been amazing in helping me understand my own emotions and how to help control negative thoughts. She is very easy to talk to even of you're not someone who commonly opens up.
About Ina Huber, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1124115928
Frequently Asked Questions
Ina Huber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Ina Huber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ina Huber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ina Huber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ina Huber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.